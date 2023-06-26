Clashes and violence continued to be reported in West Bengal even as central paramilitary forces arrived in the state for being deployed during the panchayat elections.

In South 24 Parganas, the most violence-hit district, ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Opposition CPI(M) workers clashed at Kalagara village in Raghunathpur Block-II. CPI(M) workers alleged that their party office was attacked on Saturday when they were holding a meeting.

Also Read: West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Date, schedule, results – All you need to know

In another incident on Saturday, one person was killed in a crude bomb explosion in Murshidabad district taking the total death toll to 10 in the run up to the crucial panchayat polls in the state. Meanwhile, Murshidabad police said they recovered bombs from several areas of the district.

According to Murshidabad police, more than a hundred crude bombs were recovered from Hariharpara, Salar, Rezinagar and Raghunathganj areas. Another bag full of bombs was recovered from near a pond at Jethia village in Raghunathganj, The Indian Express reported.

Also Read: West Bengal panchayat polls: State election body calls for all-party meeting amid fresh spate of violence

At least 22 companies of the Central Armed Forces have reached the state and another 377 are set to arrive.

The State Election Commission (SEC) declared the poll dates on June 8. Violence erupted at multiple places soon after the nomination process started from June 9.

The Congress and BJP moved the Calcutta high court which ordered deployment of central forces. The state government and the poll panel moved the Supreme Court challenging the order. The apex court, however, upheld the high court’s order.

Also Read: West Bengal Panchayat polls: SC dismisses pleas challenging Calcutta HC order on deployment of central forces

This year the three-tier panchayat polls are scheduled to be held on July 8 and counting would be held on July 11. The rural polls are crucial this time as they are being seen as a litmus test for all the political parties in the eastern state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.