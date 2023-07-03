scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: BJP leader found dead in Purulia district, probe underway

BJP leaders claimed that the TMC government is trying to “spread fear in the minds of voters” ahead of the Panchayat elections.

Written by India News Desk
TMC| BJP
BJP leader was found dead in West Bengal.(Source- The Indian express) (representational image)

The West Bengal Police has recovered the body of a BJP leader named Bankim Hansda from Bodo area of Purulia district, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The deceased was the BJP-general secretary of Manbazar area and the resident of the Kendadi village of Purulia district. 

Purulia DSP Abhijeet Bandopadhyay told the media that “the police have recovered the body of the BJP leader from the Bodo area of Purulia District in West Bengal.”

Also Read: West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Date, schedule, results – All you need to know

Also Read

The BJP leader went to campaign for the Panchayat elections on Sunday morning and has been missing since then.

The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged the involvement of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the killing of Bankim.

Also Read: West Bengal panchayat polls: State election body calls for all-party meeting amid fresh spate of violence

BJP leaders claimed that the TMC government is trying to “spread fear in the minds of voters” ahead of the Panchayat elections on July 8 to ensure that “people don’t step out to vote”, benefitting the ruling party. 

In a similar incident in May, a BJP leader was allegedly kidnapped and later found dead on a road in West Bengal’s Midnapore district, the BJP party had claimed that the TMC-ruled government was behind the incident.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 13:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS