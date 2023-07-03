The West Bengal Police has recovered the body of a BJP leader named Bankim Hansda from Bodo area of Purulia district, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The deceased was the BJP-general secretary of Manbazar area and the resident of the Kendadi village of Purulia district.

Purulia DSP Abhijeet Bandopadhyay told the media that “the police have recovered the body of the BJP leader from the Bodo area of Purulia District in West Bengal.”

The BJP leader went to campaign for the Panchayat elections on Sunday morning and has been missing since then.

The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged the involvement of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the killing of Bankim.

BJP leaders claimed that the TMC government is trying to “spread fear in the minds of voters” ahead of the Panchayat elections on July 8 to ensure that “people don’t step out to vote”, benefitting the ruling party.

In a similar incident in May, a BJP leader was allegedly kidnapped and later found dead on a road in West Bengal’s Midnapore district, the BJP party had claimed that the TMC-ruled government was behind the incident.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.