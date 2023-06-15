Dramatic scenes unfolded in Birbhum district on the last day of nomination for the West Bengal panchayat elections as leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition parties clashed at the Sainthia BDO office in Ahmadpur.

In a separate incident, one person was shot dead at Chopra in North Dinajpur district, officials said, according to news agency PTI. Violence was also reported from South 24 Parganas and Bankura districts on the last day of nomination for state panchayat polls.

West Bengal has witnessed a series of violent incidents since the Panchayat polls were announced on June 9.

The elections are going to be held on July 8, 2023, across the state. The reason for disagreement has been that opposition parties have accused the TMC of preventing their candidates from filing nominations.

Earlier this month, a mob attacked a Block Development office at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas and allegedly assaulted an employee for distributing nomination forms to opposition candidates.

Two PILs have been filed by BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeking postponement of the panchayat elections in the state, citing concerns over the nomination process in the state. The Calcutta High Court, which heard both sides as well as the State Election Commission, has reserved its order on the matter.