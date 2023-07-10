The death toll resulting from violent incidents during the panchayat elections in West Bengal has risen to 15, officials said Sunday. Among the casualties is a person found dead in South 24 Parganas and two individuals who succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased, identified as Abu Salem Khan, was found near a polling booth in West Gabtala, located in the Kultali police station area. Sources reveal that he had sustained head injuries. Local residents confirmed Khan’s affiliation with the TMC.

Also Read: West Bengal Panchayat elections: Repolling begins in 696 booths across 19 districts

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Khan’s death, and to prevent further escalation, a significant police presence has been deployed in the area, where tension remains high.

In another incident, Azhar Lashkar, a TMC worker who was injured during the violence in the Basanti area of the district on Saturday night, passed away at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, as confirmed by treating doctors.

Additionally, in Baishannagar of Malda district, TMC worker Motiur Rahman was stabbed outside a polling booth near KBC Primary School in the Barkamat area, according to officials. The TMC alleged that the incident occurred when Congress workers attempted to tamper with the ballot box, and Rahman intervened.

Also Read: West Bengal panchayat elections: Death toll rises to 15, TMC worker found dead near polling booth

However, Congress has denied these allegations. Rahman later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Violence on Saturday

As of Saturday night, a total of 12 deaths were reported in the violence that erupted during the polling. Among the casualties, eight were affiliated with the ruling TMC, while one supporter each from the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress also lost their lives.

However, different political parties claim that the actual number of deaths is higher. TMC asserts that nine of its members died, Congress claims three of its supporters were killed, BJP states two of its supporters died, while CPI(M) confirmed two casualties. The political affiliation of the remaining two deceased individuals is unknown.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has requested comprehensive reports on the deaths from the district magistrates (DMs). An official stated, “We have asked the DMs to submit reports on the deaths within 24 hours.”

Instances of door-to-door intimidation, barricading of Opposition candidates and voters, blockaded villages, missing Opposition agents, and crude bomb blasts were reported amid polling on Saturday. The decision to hold repolling was made after the SEC examined reports submitted by district authorities.

One of the reasons attributed to Saturday’s violence was the insufficient presence of central forces in the majority of booths. As many as 144 of the 822 companies requisitioned for the polls had not even reached Bengal by the time polling ended on Saturday, according to the Times of India.

Central force seniors in Bengal blamed the SEC for “problems in deployment,” but every political party, including the BJP, criticized the forces for failing to curb the violence.

Repolling underway

Repolling is currently underway in 697 booths since 7 am on Monday (July 10), following the violent incidents during Saturday’s panchayat elections, which resulted in the death of at least 15 people, according to the State Election Commission.

The voting is expected to continue until 5 pm, with the presence of central forces. Results are expected on Tuesday.

Repolling is being held in various districts, including Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia, Cooch Behar, North 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Hooghly, South Dinajpur, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, West Midnapore, Howrah, Bankura, West Burdwan, Purulia, East Burdwan, and Alipurduar. The number of booths where repolling will take place accounts for a little over 1 percent of the total 61,636 polling booths in the state, according to the Indian Express.

Fresh Violence on Monday

According to India Today, fresh violence erupted in Cooch Behar ahead of the repolling in 696 booths across 19 districts of the state on Monday. The Congress party alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress’s cadres vandalised the house of its party worker. Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress candidate Noornahar Bibi, throwing bombs and opening fire on Sunday night.

Repolling was ordered in 53 booths of Cooch Behar district after widespread violence and killings during the initial day of panchayat elections, India Today reported.