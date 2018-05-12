West Bengal Panchayat election: TMC candidate arrested for killing a man at an independent candidate’s rally

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she had instructed police to arrest whosoever was involved and asked authorities to restore peace.

A man, 28, was killed during an independent candidate’s rally in Bhangar, West Bengal. The deceased was identified as Hafijur Rahaman. Multiple sources hint that Rahaman was shot at in the face while he was leading an independent candidate Ishrafiq Mollah’s rally. Rahaman was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. TMC candidate from the same region and former MLA, Arabul Islam’s men allegedly carried out the incident, reports The Indian Express. Islam has been reportedly arrested by police in connection with the murder.

Mollah is contesting under the banner of Jomi, Jibika, Paribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (Committee for Protection of Land, Livelihood, Environment and Ecosystem).

Sources say Islam was nabbed after police tracked his mobile tower location. Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee issued orders for Islam’s arrest. However, police were yet to confirm the same.

IE quoted Hasan Mirza, the committee spokesman, as saying: “Bullets were fired at us but we kept going. By the time we reached Natunhati Bazaar, Arabul’s men started throwing bombs at us and shooting.” Mirza added, “Arabul was present; so was his son and brother.” The administration in the area had been informed about the rally said, Mirza.

Bhangar II Panchayat Samiti chairman, Arabul Islam has been accused of being involved in violence in Bhangar earlier as well. A couple of months ago, the West Bengal CM had held a meeting with him asking him to address the grievances in the area.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she had instructed police to arrest whosoever was involved and asked authorities to restore peace. While speaking to a news channel, which claimed that Islam “had created some trouble” in Bhangar, she said: “I have asked the police to arrest Arabul Islam.”