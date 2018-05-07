West Bengal Panchayat Election: Smartphone for youths, promises BJP’s Mukul Roy; TMC irked

Mukul Roy had joined BJP after leaving Mamata Banerjee’s TMC

West Bengal Panchayat Election: With an aim to woo young voters ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election 2018, BJP leader Mukul Roy has promised to give smartphones to youths over 18-year-old if they voted for the saffron party candidates in the zilla parishad (District Councils). Roy said this during a rally at Ghughudanga area in Jalpaiguri district Saturday, according to The Indian Express. Roy’s statement came even as BJP-Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been trading barbs over poll-related violence across the state.

Roy, a TMC turncoat, had said if BJP’s zilla parishad candidates win the panchayat polls, then the zilla parishad will “not be ruled by Tom, Dick or Harry”. “We will give one smartphone each to every individual who has just turned 18, if they elect our candidates to zilla parishad seats,” Roy was quoted as saying by IE. Stressing on the need of digital transaction, Roy said, “We will give them smartphones because our government is implementing cashless transactions.” According to the report, Roy’s party had fielded candidates on all 19 seats in the Jaipaiguri zilla parishad.

Roy’s remark has irked the ruling TMC, which knocked the door of the State Election Commission (SEC) and lodged a complaint against Roy with the poll body. TMC’s zilla parishad candidate in Jalpaiguri district, Bidhan Chandra Roy, had also submitted a complaint against Roy at Kotwali police station, according to the report.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said Roy’s statement was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. “We have brought the matter to the notice of the SEC and believe it will be looked into,” state education minister said. Rejecting the allegations as baseless, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said TMC was also making similar promises to the people. “This is a baseless complaint and it does not hold water,” he was quoted as saying by IE.