West Bengal panchayat election shocker! BJP candidate’s pregnant relative ‘raped’ allegedly by TMC goons

West Bengal panchayat election: A political slugfest between TMC and CPI (M) has erupted over the incident.

West Bengal panchayat election: In a shocking incident, a pregnant relative of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate was allegedly raped in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The incident reportedly happened in Shantipur on Sunday night. The report says the sister-in-law of the victim is a BJP candidate in the upcoming panchayat polls. The family members of the victim alleged that Trinamool Congress goons were threatening them to withdraw the nomination for the last few days.

“Last night, the TMC goons broke into our house and beat us up brutally. When we tried to resist them, they dragged my sister-in-law, who is six months’ pregnant, away and raped her,” one of the family members claimed. The victim was admitted to a local hospital. Later she was referred to a hospital in Kolkata, where she is battling for life, according to the report. Nadia Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Toushif Ali Ajhar said they have received a complaint and initiated an investigation, but no one has been arrested.

A political slugfest between TMC and CPI (M) has erupted over the incident. The BJP has blamed the TMC, alleging the goons of the ruling party had committed the crime to teach a lesson to the opposition candidates for daring to contest in the May 14 polls. The TMC has rejected the allegation as “baseless”. Senior BJP leader of Nadia district Jagannath Sarkar accused the TMC of threatening the opposition candidates and alleged the incident was to terrorise the people. TMC Nadia district president Gouri Shankar Dutta, however, claimed the allegations were “completely baseless”.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee visited the victim at the state-run NRS hospital in Kolkata. A scuffle reportedly broke out between the police and the BJP Mahila Morcha supporters as the securitymen stopped the saffron party activists from entering the hospital premises as it might create problems for the other patients.

This comes in the wake of a string of violence reported from across the state. In Nadia’s Krishnagar, a CPM worker lost his life after succumbing injuries which he had received when TMC cadres allegedly lobbed bombs. Supporters of BJP and TMC had clashed in North Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts on Sunday evening. Polling for the Panchayat elections will be held on May 14.