West Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2023 Live: TMC takes lead in majority of seats in initial trends

Repolling was conducted in about 696 booths on Monday after at least 18 people were killed in the violence-marred polls on July 8. Check the latest updates here.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin amid tight security
A BSF personnel stood guard as people waited in queue to cast vote at a polling booth during Panchayat repolls in South Dinajpur district on Monday. (Image: PTI)
West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes in the panchayat and rural elections in West Bengal is underway amid tight security. The election was marred by violence as over 33 people were killed in political clashes across the state since the date of the panchayat polls was announced early last month.

Polling was held on July 8 in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections, with a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence. The extent of violence on voting day was such that repolling had to be done in nearly 696 booths.

Bengal Panchayat Polls Results Live Updates: Read the latest updates of counting of votes across West Bengal and more.

10:24 (IST) 11 Jul 2023
Panchayat election result news: Security personnel open lathi charge in Howrah

The security personnel opened a lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a polling station in Howrah. They were reportedly attempting to enter the counting centre.

09:46 (IST) 11 Jul 2023
Panchayat Election results: TMC leading in majority of seats, BJP far behind in initial trends

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in the majority of gram panchayat and zila parishad seats, as per the initial trends. The BJP, Congress, and other political parties are yet to secure any seats. The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security.

09:13 (IST) 11 Jul 2023
Counting of votes begins at 339 venues across West Bengal

The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security. There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.

09:09 (IST) 11 Jul 2023
Bengal Governor’s stern warning against violence on results day

“There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers,” West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose told ANI.

“There will certainly be very stern action because this violence is affecting the future of the new generation. We will make Bengal a safer place for the new generation to live in,” he added.

On the day of the polling, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas were gripped by waves of fear and violence throughout the day. Instances of door-to-door intimidation, barricading Opposition candidates and voters; blockaded villages; missing Opposition agents, and crude bomb blasts, were reported from the regions.

West Bengal
First published on: 11-07-2023 at 09:05 IST

