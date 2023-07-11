West Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2023 Live: TMC takes lead in majority of seats in initial trends

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes in the panchayat and rural elections in West Bengal is underway amid tight security. The election was marred by violence as over 33 people were killed in political clashes across the state since the date of the panchayat polls was announced early last month.
Polling was held on July 8 in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections, with a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence. The extent of violence on voting day was such that repolling had to be done in nearly 696 booths.
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results Live Updates: Read the latest updates of counting of votes across West Bengal and more.
The security personnel opened a lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a polling station in Howrah. They were reportedly attempting to enter the counting centre.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in the majority of gram panchayat and zila parishad seats, as per the initial trends. The BJP, Congress, and other political parties are yet to secure any seats. The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security.
The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security. There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.
“There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers,” West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose told ANI.
“There will certainly be very stern action because this violence is affecting the future of the new generation. We will make Bengal a safer place for the new generation to live in,” he added.
On the day of the polling, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas were gripped by waves of fear and violence throughout the day. Instances of door-to-door intimidation, barricading Opposition candidates and voters; blockaded villages; missing Opposition agents, and crude bomb blasts, were reported from the regions.