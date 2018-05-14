West Bengal Panchayat election: Over 40 injured as violence mars rural polls, state election commission seeks report

BJP candidate in Bilkanda hospitalised after attacked with a knife by TMC Cadres (Image: ANI)

Violence spread across the state as polling for the panchayat elections began in West Bengal Monday morning. First reports of violence came in from Bhangar where voting began at 7 am today. Over 20 people are reported to have been injured in the violence across the districts in the state. This, despite the deployment of around 46,000 personnel of West Bengal Police, 12, 000 of Kolkata Police and 1,500 security personnel from other states. The involvement of cadres belonging to ruling Trinamool Congress in the violence has also surfaced.

In view of the reported violence, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) has directed the authorities to take strict action in curbing it.

Meanwhile, the state election commission has sought a report from the district magistrate of Cooch Behar after reports of violence at polling booths. In North Bengal’s Cooch Behar, West Bengal Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh slapped a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker at booth no. 8/12. The BJP worker was slapped in the presence of police. However, the locals present on the spot saved the BJP worker from the clutches of alleged TMC workers. In a separate incident, 20 persons were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar. The injured have been taken to local MJN hospital for treatment. The victim alleged that TMC goons have attacked them. “We went there to vote but people belonging to TMC attacked us with sticks,” the local said to ANI.

#WATCH: On being identified, BJP supporter Sujit Kumar Das, was slapped by #WestBengal Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh (in purple kurta) at Cooch Behar’s booth no. 8/12 in presence of Police. #PanchayatElection pic.twitter.com/9S2gyAoNQt — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018



Elsewhere in Birpara, the Trinamool Congress workers are reported to have barred voters from entering booth number 14/79. They stopped the voters in the mid-way. The cadres were seen moving with lathis. They even draw a line on the road and asked the voters not to cross the line. No policemen were found patrolling the area.



In Bilkanda, a BJP candidate Raju Biswas was injured after he was attacked with a knife. The candidate has alleged that TMC workers were behind the attack. The BJP worker has been admitted to local hospital and is undergoing treatment at Panihati General hospital. In Malda, considered to be the stronghold of Congress, a Congress candidate at Sujapur seat was attacked with a knife and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The party alleged that TMC goons were behind it. The clash also took place between the supporters of ruling TMC and opposition Congress in different areas of the district.

CPIM workers charred to death in North 24 Paraganas. (Image: ANI)

Meanwhile, Nabanna, the state secretariat has sought a report from Superintendent of Police (SP), South 24 Paraganas on the alleged violence in Bhangar, reported ABP Ananda. The move comes after a media van was torched in Bhangar and a camera was broken. The TMC cadres have restricted the media persons from entering the area. No security personnel were present on the site during the incident. The locals have blocked the roads alleging the capture of the poll booth by TMC cadres in the area.



In Murshidabad, the State Election Commission has stopped the voting process till further orders. This comes after ballot papers were found thrown in a pond near the booth after a clash broke out between TMC and BJP. In North 24 Parganas, Amdanga, 20 people were injured after a crude bomb exploded in its Sadhanpur area. The incident of firing by TMC goons also reported from inside a poll booth.

Ballot papers thrown at a pond. (Image: ANI)

In South 24 Paraganas’ Kultali area a Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead by unknown persons.