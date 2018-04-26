West Bengal Panchayat election date 2018: Mamata Banerjee government proposes these days for polling, counting

Mamata Banerjee government proposes these days for polling, counting. (IE)

West Bengal Panchayat election date 2018: The West Bengal government on Thursday sent a proposal on the dates of the upcoming Panchayat polls to the state election commission. According to ANI, the government has proposed a single-phase polling on May 14 and counting on May 16, reported news agency ANI. The West Bengal State Election Commission is yet to issue a final notification.

The move by state government comes after SEC officials met officials of the state government to discuss the issue. Both parties also discussed issues related to security arrangements for the polls across all the booths.

Earlier, dates issued by the State Election Commission was postponed by the Calcutta High court. The move of High court came after the Opposition parties led by BJP, Congress and the Left had approached the court for the extension of the last date of filing nomination. The opposition parties claimed their nominees failed to reach the office of SDO and BDO to file papers due to violence by goons of ruling Trinamool Congress.

As per an earlier circular of WBSEC, the panchayat election in the state was scheduled to take place in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5 and the counting of votes was scheduled on May 8. After the direction of the High court to announce new dates, the Commission on April 21, 2018, notified April 23 as the last date for filing nominations. The last date for scrutiny is April 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 28, 2018. The SEC has, however, not announced the polling date.

A delegation of the West Bengal unit of BJP on Thursday met Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital and apprised them of the poll-related violence in the state. The delegation was led by state BJP leader Rahul Sinha. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, “We met vice-president& HM Rajnath Singh today, he has assured legal action. We demand Panchayat polls in West Bengal should be held on time. A number of BJP workers & 25 journalists were injured during clashes at the time of filing of nomination for Panchayat polls.”