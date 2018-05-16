West Bengal panchayat election 2018 results date: Counting Thursday; all you need to know

Malda: Unknown people damage ballot boxes after snatching them from a polling booth during Panchayat polls at Deotala in Malda district of West Bengal, on Monday. PTI Photo

West Bengal panchayat election 2018 results: The counting votes of violence-hit West Bengal Panchayat elections will take place on Thursday. On Wednesday, repolling in 568 booths started amid tight security. However, incidents of violence and loot of ballot boxes were reported from many places. The booths were repolling took place was spread in all 20 districts of West Bengal.

As per the state election commission, repolling was ordered in 10 booths in Hooghly, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur and 26 in South 24 Parganas among others.

The Panchayat polls in the state on May 14 was hit by violence in which 12 people were killed and 43 injured.

The West Bengal Panchayat election took place after a long legal battle in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court by the ruling TMC and opposition parties.