West Bengal Panchayat election LIVE updates: Repolling at 568 booths in 19 districts gets underway amid tight security, results out tomorrow

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2018 LIVE Updates: The repolling to 568 panchayat election booths across 19 districts of the state got underway today morning at 7 am under high security. The repolling is taking place at 10 booths of Hooghly, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur and 26 in South 24 Parganas. The move comes following complaints of violence during the polls on Monday.

At least 12 people had lost their lives while over 40 were injured. Jhargram is the only district where no election is taking place. The state poll body has made elaborate security arrangements to conduct the three-tier rural poll in a free and fair manner. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

– 11.56 am: An unidentified person has escaped with a ballot box from a polling booth number 76 in Ratua of Malda district. Another person was seen carrying a gun outside the polling booth.

– 11.38 am: As per reports of ABP Ananda, a bomb was hurled outside a polling booth in Murshidabad’s Farakka. Two TMC workers were injured. The victim has alleged that opposition parties were behind the incident.

– 10.44 am: The Rapid Action Forces (RAF) and police have lathi charged on a group of people after the people agitated when the voting process started late in booth number 36/37 of North Dinajpur district’s Goalpokhar.

#WATCH: Rapid Action Force (RAF) & police baton charged on people in Uttar Dinajpur district’s Goalpokhar as a crowd-control measure after the people agitated when the voting process for #PanchayatElection re-polling started late in booth no. 36/37 pic.twitter.com/tIWsSHdGBa — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018



– 10.30 am: The voting for re-polling of rural election is underway at a booth in North Dinajpur’s Raiganj.

– 10.20 am: The voters lined up to vote in Cooch Behar’s booth no. 28 to cast their vote.

– 10.10 am: The voters lined up outside booth no- 54 in Jalpaiguri’s Shikarpur. Security has been tightened after Monday’s violence. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is patrolling the area.

– 10.00 am: The voters queued up outside a booth no. 117 in North 24 Parganas district’s Bagdah. Proper security arrangements are in place.