West Bengal Panchayat election Live Updates: Sporadic violence reported during voting, Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace

Women were seen standing in queue to cast their votes during West Bengal Panchayat Election 2018

West Bengal Panchayat election Live Updates: Polling has begun for the crucial three-tier West Bengal Panchayat election 2018. The panchayat vote, which was in the news for prolonged court-battles and violence, are crucial for Mamata Banerjee’s ruling Trinamool Congress, rising force in the state BJP, erstwhile ruling parties CPI(M) and Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Outcome will these parties’ strength in the rural bengal which plays critical role during assembly and Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Polling sharply began at 7 am and is scheduled to end at 5 pm. The counting will take place on May 17. The three-tier polls are spread across over 58,000 seats most of which have been reportedly won by TMC without any contest.

Prior to elections Opposition parties have accused TMC of resorting to violence. However, the ruling party has constantly rejected those allegations. CM Banerjee has asked people and political parties participate peacefully in the panchayat elections on Monday even as she asserted her government was doing everything to prevent any untoward incidents during polling. Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy has also expressed hope that the people of West Bengal will be able to cast their vote peacefully during tomorrow’s panchayat polls.

8:20 AM: Voters queued up outside a polling booth in Sirakole village in South 24 Parganas district.