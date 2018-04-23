West Bengal Panchayat election 2018: Fresh violence reported in Asansol, Birbhum; one killed in clash

West Bengal Panchayat election 2018: One BJP worker dead after clash between TMC & BJP supporters in Birbhum. (ANI)

West Bengal Panchayat election 2018: The incidents of poll-related violence is nowhere near stop in West Bengal. Fresh incidents of poll-related violence were reported on Monday from Asansol and Birbhum after an independent candidate was allegedly attacked in front of the BDO office for filing nomination. The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied any involvement in the incident. One person is reported to have died in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in Birbhum’s Siuri’s Block No. 1, ANI reported

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court cancelled the state election commission’s April 10 notification that had rescinded its previous order, extending the last date of filing the nomination for panchayat election.The high court also asked the commission to issue the extension of filing of nomination for panchayat polls. As per court, the stay that was issued on April 12 on panchayat process will be lifted after the commission issues fresh notification for nominations of papers.

The single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar, while hearing the plea, asked the commission to reschedule the election dates. The panchayat polls in the state were scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5 while the counting of votes was to be held on May 8. “It is the victory for the people of the state who believe in democracy. The high court has quashed the state election commission’s April 10 notification which has cancelled its earlier order to extend the last date of nominations. Today the court has asked the state election commission to extend the date of filing nominations to allow all those Opposition candidates who could not file their nominations. We welcome the high court verdict,” state BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee was quoted as saying by The Indian Express .

Trinamool Congress had also welcomed the court’s order.“We welcome this verdict. We will not move the higher court to challenge this verdict,” said TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee was quoted as saying by the paper.

Earlier, on March 29, the Centre sought the report from the state government over recent reports of violence during Ram Navami processions. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in its communication, has asked the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to send a report on incidents of violence and tension in some districts of the state, and steps being taken to restore normalcy in those areas.