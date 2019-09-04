West Bengal: Opposition accuses TMC of shedding crocodile tears over NRC in Assam

3,11,21,004 have been included in the final list and 19,06,657 excluded, according to a statement from the Assam NRC coordinator’s office. (PTI File photo)

The opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over NRC in Assam as the ruling TMC has rejected their demand to discuss the NRC in the Assembly.

The Congress and the Left Front since the beginning of the special session of the Assembly from August 26 have been demanding discussion over various issues such as price rise, implementation of pay commission under the Rule 185 of the assembly. But their demands were outrightly rejected in the House.

After the publication of the final NRC list on August 31, the Congress and the Left Front are demanding discussion on the final NRC list. “But this demand too was not accepted. So we feel that TMC is not at all bothered about the sufferings of the masses who have been left out after the final NRC. If they were serious they should have allowed the discussion.

Actually TMC and BJP are having a understanding and that is why TMC is averse on a discussion on this topic,” Leader of opposition and Congress leader Abdul Mannan said.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the final list and 19,06,657 excluded, according to a statement from the Assam NRC coordinator’s office. The TMC has termed the allegations as baseless.

“We don’t need to learn from Congress and CPI(M) on what should be done or not while opposing BJP. We are very much serious in our opposition to NRC and will do whatever is necessary to oppose it,” TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday decided to hold mass protests across West Bengal on September 7 and 8 opposing NRC in neighbouring Assam, party sources said. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence Monday afternoon. It was decided that the mass protests would be held on this weekend against the National Register of Citizens and the divisive politics of BJP, the sources said.

On September 12 a protest rally will be organized in the city from Chiria More to Shyambazar in north Kolkata. Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, is likely to be present in it, a senior party leader said.