West Bengal, Odisha Bypoll Results: Counting of votes in Samserganj, Jangipur, Pipili tomorrow; TMC eyes full sweep

West Bengal, Odisha Byelections Results: The counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.

The counting of votes for the by-elections in two seats of West Bengal, Samserganj and Jangipur, and Odisha’s Pipili will be done on October 3, along with Bhabanipur, from where Mamata Banerjee is contesting to continue as the chief minister. The counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.

On September 30, Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data. Voting was largely peaceful, and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, EC officials said.

The polls in Samserganj and Jangipur were countermanded during the March-April state elections after the death of two candidates. While the Congress candidate from Samserganj, Rezaul Haque, died on April 15, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, died the following day.

The Jangipur election will see a three-way contest between TMC candidate and former state minister Jakir Hossain, who had the seat in 2016, the BJP’s Sujit Das, and the RSP’s Alam Mian. The RSP is a member of the Left Front. During the March-April elections, the ruling party did not field Hossain since he was still recovering from the critical injuries he suffered in a bomb blast at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on February 17.

Traditionally, Jangipur has been a Congress bastion, with the grand old party winning the seat 11 times to date. However, this time the party, which contested the polls earlier this year in coalition with the Left Front, has left it to the RSP.

The by-poll in Pipili was first scheduled to be held on April 17, but it was countermanded after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died of COVID-19 on April 14. It was then slated for May 13, but got deferred due to a festival. The by-election was subsequently rescheduled for May 16. However, once again, it was postponed in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.