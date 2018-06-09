West Bengal: Now, TMC worker hacked to death at Howrah’s Jagatballavpur, party accuses BJP

TMC worker hacked to death at Howrah’s Jagatballavpur, party accuses BJP. (Image: ANI)

West Bengal: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was hacked to death at Jagatballavpur area of Howrah district on Saturday. The party has accused that BJP is behind the killing while the Bharatiya Janata Party has denied the charge. This is the second such incident as another TMC worker was killed this week. On Monday, a Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by a group of men at Howrah’s Bagnan. The deceased, Mohammed Mohsin Khan’s wife Nurnessa Begum had recently won Panchayat elections.

The political violence between ruling TMC and opposition BJP has been underway since the beginning of Panchayat poll. On June 2, the saffron party lashed out at ruling party after its worker, Dulal Kumar was found hanging from an electric pole in Purulia’s Balrampur. Kumar was missing since Friday. Kumar’s wife Monika has alleged that her husband had been killed by the Trinamool Congress’ supporters. Earlier, a 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato, another BJP worker, was found hanging from a tree in Purulia’s Balarampur area.

The alleged killings of two BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) workers had triggered a verbal war between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition BJP. Slamming West Bengal government, Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani claimed Banerjee has failed to maintain law and order in the state. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister said, “Ruling party in West Bengal is a part of consolidated opposition which’s fighting against PM Modi. As a result, they’re indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers. Govt there has failed to maintain law and order and isn’t able to deliver justice to families of victims.”

In two posts on Twitter, BJP president Amit Shah had said, “Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas share grief of Dulal Kumar’s family. May God give his family the strength to withstand this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”