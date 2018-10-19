West Bengal not to be renamed as Bangla? Mamata Banerjee government’s move hits Centre hurdle

In 2016, the Centre had rejected the state government’s proposal of having three names — Bangla (in Bengali), Bengal (in English) and Bangal (in Hindi).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s long-standing wish of changing the state’s name has once again hit a hurdle as the Central government has raised apprehension. In a letter to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Union Home Ministry stated that the proposed name “Bangla” may sound similar like Bangladesh and some confusions may arrive in the international arena over Bangla and Bangladesh, as per IE report. Since Bangladesh shares a cordial relationship with India, Home Ministry was advised to seek a resonse from MEA on the issue, the IE report says.

“Once we receive a response from MEA, a draft note for the Cabinet will be prepared to bring an amendment. The Constitution amendment bill will then be introduced in Parliament and will need to be approved there, before it goes to the President.” a Home Ministry official was quoted as saying by IE. Notably, any change in the name of a state requires a Constitutional amendment.

Earlier in July, the West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution to rename the state as ‘Bangla’. Citing that ‘Bangla’ was chosen as “it is the identity of Bengal”, CM Banerjee said that the prime reason behind the change was to climbing the alphabetical sequence of state names in which West Bengal appears last in the list presently.

In past, the Centre turned down the Mamata Banerjee government’s proposals to change the name of the state. In 2016, the Centre had rejected the state government’s proposal of having three names — Bangla (in Bengali), Bengal (in English) and Bangal (in Hindi). In 2011 also, the state government’s proposed name of ‘Paschim Bango’ was rejected by the Centre.