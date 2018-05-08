West Bengal: Not gram panchayats, BJP eyes something bigger

But Ghosh also acknowledged that the party high-command will be looking at results at the district level and that’s why Zilla Parishad has a different significance

West Bengal panchayat election: After making inroads in Assam and Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to make it big in West Bengal. This is evident in BJP’s approach to the three-tier West Bengal Panchayat Election 2018, which is scheduled to be held on May 14. While May 17, the day when counting will be held, will tell us how much BJP has gained in the state, top brass of the saffron party, including Amit Shah, is keeping a close watch on the outcome of Zilla Parishad (District Councils) polls, according to Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.

Reports show the BJP is ahead of erstwhile ruling Left parties and Congress in terms of fielding candidates. According to State Election Commission, BJP is contesting 23,445 seats out of a total of 48,560 gram panchayats. In gram samities, out of total 9,217 seats, BJP has fielded candidates in 5, 218. In Zilla Parishad, BJP is contesting in 629 out of 825. In terms of percentage, BJP’s number of candidates in gram panchayat stands at 48.19%, in panchayat samiti at 56.61 per cent. However, in case of zilla parishad, the figure shoots up to over 76 per cent.

However, according to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, the party has candidates in over 81 per cent in Zilla Parishad, 75 per cent in Panchayat samiti and 51 per cent in gram panchayat. TMC turncoat Mukul Roy’s recent statement that youths over 18-years-old will be given smartphones if they elect BJP nominees in the Zilla Parishad, clearly show where BJP’s focus lies. However, Ghosh and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya have asserted the party has been fighting for all the three tiers. But Ghosh also acknowledged that the party high-command will be looking at results at the district level and that’s why Zilla Parishad has a different significance, according to the report.

Last year, Ghosh had said “Next year’s panchayat polls will be the quarter-final for us, and 2019 Lok Sabha election will be a semi-final. The Assembly election in 2021 will be the final.