West Bengal: NHRC team probing post-poll violence faces mob attack, threats

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) investigating the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court allegedly faced heckling and was threatened with violence in Jadavpur yesterday. Atif Rasheed, vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, who was accompanying the NHRC team, alleged that a mob tried to hit and chase them, and police personnel present with them provided no help.

Jadavpur DCP Rashid Munir Khan said that no complaint was filed with the police. The team was recording videos of some houses allegedly damaged in the post-poll violence. They were surrounded by around 20-25 people including men and women during their visit.

“After the order of the High Court, today when I reached Jadavpur as a member of the team investigating the post poll violence, I found more than 40 houses broken and burnt and there was no trace of its occupants. Some local goons attacked us and did not allow us to work also tried to pelt stones,” said Rasheed.

In another tweet, he shared a video claiming that rioters were manhandling CISF personnel. “Watch this video- how rioters are beating CISF jawans in West Bengal’s Jadavpur. When they have so much courage to reach near me in the presence of CISF jawans, so what they would have done to the common man whose only fault was that they voted as per their will,” said Rasheed.

According to reports, there was a verbal altercation between the team and some people.

On the other hand, Jadavpur MLA Debabrata Mazumdar of the Trinamool Congress claimed that some BJP workers accompanied the NHRC team and they provoked people.

BJP MLA from Nandigram and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said in a tweet that the incident showed that democracy is going to the ruins in Bengal. “A Court directed investigation being conducted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team, was attacked at Jadavpur. Democracy is going to the ruins in Bengal. The State apparatus is hell bound on establishing dictatorship in WB,” said Adhikari.

BJP MP Babul Supriyo said, “A day after @MamataOfficial claimed there has been zero post-poll violence in Bengal, NHRC representatives got attacked by a mob in KPC area, while investigating on directions of the HC.. Now you deduce how safe the common people of Bengal are, in TMC’s reign.”

Yesterday, BJP president JP Nadda also slammed the West Bengal government over the incidents of post-poll violence and said that the BJP will fight the TMC democratically.