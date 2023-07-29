West Bengal: Newly elected TMC panchayat member shot dead

Days after the three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal, which witnessed violence resulting in deaths, a newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

Another person who was accompanying him was critically injured after being shot and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said when Magrahat East gram panchayat member Maimur Gharami was returning home late on Friday night, unidentified gunmen opened fire on him. Later, he was also stabbed with a sharp object.

However, police are probing whether the murder was fallout of political rivalry or personal enmity.

Shahjahan Molla, a man accompanying Gharami, rushed to his aide but was also shot at.

The two persons were taken first to Magrahat rural hospital, and later to Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital, where Gharami was declared dead by the doctors. Molla is under treatment.

The TMC recently swept the panchayat elections, however, several lives were lost in the violence-filled elections.