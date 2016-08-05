West Bengal name change: State BJP plans signature campaign to protest against proposed move

The West Bengal unit of BJP leaders have decided to hold ‘Bangla Bachao Signature Campaign’ from August 16 for not allowing the proposed name change. (Image: AP)

To protest against the proposed name change of West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government, the state unit of BJP will start a signature campaign from August 16. ANI reported that the state BJP leaders have decided to hold ‘Bangla Bachao Signature Campaign’ from August 16 for not allowing the proposed name change. The state BJP unit is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on August 24 regarding the issue. Earlier on Tuesday, the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet in West Bengal had passed a proposal to change the name of the state either to Bangla or Bongo. In English the state will be called as Bengal.

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee had said a special session of the state Assembly would be called soon to pass a proposal to set on course the name-changing process. However, any such proposal would have to be finally approved by the Centre and the Parliament. The decision of the state government received opposition from several quarters, including the BJP. The West Bengal unit of BJP is against the change in name of the state. Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Babul Supriyo had said the name should not be changed to ‘bongo’ as it is a musical instrument. The playback singer had however welcome the move to change the name. The ruling party had earlier decided to change West Bengal’s name to ‘Paschimbanga’ in 2011. The party’s decision was supported by the opposition.