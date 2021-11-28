Nadia road accident: PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

At least 18 people were killed during a funeral procession when a vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in the district early today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakhs each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the road accident in Nadia district of West Bengal. The Prime Minister’s office said that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured. PM Modi has expressed his grief over the accident. PM Modi said that he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the accident in West Bengal’s Nadia district and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM @narendramodi announces ex gratia from PMNRF for the victims of road accident in Nadia, West Bengal Details: https://t.co/EJ9AoWAyQb@PMOIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/222vDqrk2g — PIB In Meghalaya (@PIBShillong) November 28, 2021

A mini-truck, carrying over 35 people and the bier, hit another stone-laden truck parked on one side of a state highway in Hanskhali around 3 am, killing 12 on the spot, the officer explained. Six others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital or during treatment. According to the police officer, low visibility due to fog may have led to the accident, reported the PTI. One of those injured said he and others were heading to Nabadwip cremation ground from Chakdah when the accident took place.

I pray for the lost souls of the horrific road accident at Bagula,Nadia. Convey my condolences to the bereaved. pic.twitter.com/eVkvv77Jjx — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 28, 2021

Local people and the police shifted the injured to Shaktinagar General Hospital, where doctors, after examining their condition, referred the critical ones to another medical institution in Krishnanagar.