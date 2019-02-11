West Bengal MLA killed: Mukul Roy denies allegations, two BJP workers nabbed

BJP leader Mukul Roy

Days after Trinamool Congress leader and Krishnaganj MLA Satyajit Biswas was killed, his family members have alleged that a man who lived near the leader’s home and is a BJP worker may be behind the heinous crime, Indian Express reported. Abhijit Pundari, the alleged assailant, is on the run while two others, Kartil Mondal and Sujit Mondal, have been nabbed by the police. The two allegedly have links with the BJP. Police said a countrymade handgun has also been recovered from the site.

As per the report, the police have also received a complaint against BJP leader Mukul Roy but have refused to confirm whether Roy had been named in the FIR along with Pundari and two others.

Denying his involvement, Roy said that he has sent a legal notice to TMC for making such allegations. BJP has also alleged that the murder was due to infighting in the BJP. The 35-year old Biswas was shot at from close range soon after he inaugurated a cultural programme near his home in Phulbari.

“Everyone saw Abhijit standing behind Satyajit as he sat in front of the stage and spoke with local people after inaugurating the cultural programme along with several district TMC leaders. Abhijit took out a handgun and shot Satyajit at point blank range,” Prakash Haldar, Biswas’s uncle-in-law, was quoted by Indian Express as saying. After the murder, a group of locals reportedly ransacked Pundari’s home

Ratan Biswas, a witness told the paper, “We were all there and saw what happened. We were stunned. Some people tried to catch him, but he had a handgun, and managed to run away.”

West Bengal Police has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take up the case. The IG, CID, Ajay Kumar visited the site of the crime on Saturday.