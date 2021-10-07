West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Bhabanipur MLA, BJP reminds her of Nandigram defeat

Banerjee needed to win this election to retain the chief minister's post as she had lost the Nandigram assembly elections to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Bhabanipur MLA today. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office and secrecy to her and two other TMC MLAs who won the recently conducted bypolls. Banerjee needed to win this election to retain the chief minister’s post as she had lost the Nandigram assembly elections to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Apart from Banerjee, Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam also took oath as members of the West Bengal legislative assembly. This is Mamata Banerjee’s third straight stint as CM of Bengal. TMC MP Mahua Moitra congratulated Banerjee for taking oath as a Bhabanipur MLA.

“Congratulations to the biggest superstar 3rd time CM Mamata Banerjee for taking oath as Bhawanipore MLA. Keep running and take us along!” said Moitra.

However, the BJP was quick to remind that she was sworn in today as she lost the Nandigram poll.

“Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as a Member of Bengal’s Legislative Assembly today because as a sitting Chief Minister she lost her election from Nandigram, where her politics began, to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. She later won from Bhabanipur on the back of fear and intimidation,” said BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya.

While Banerjee won from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 58000 votes, Hossain bagged the Jangipur constituency by a huge margin of 92,480 votes while Amirul Islam won the Samserganj seat by a margin of 26,379 votes.