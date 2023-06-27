West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’s chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase in north Bengal on Tuesday afternoon due to low visibility.

She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee confirmed that she was safe, ANI reported.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee campaigns for panchayat polls, says ‘BSF trying to scare voters in Bengal’s border area’

“CM West Bengal was on board EC-145 helicopter of Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd from Maal Bazaar to Bagdogra. Diverted to Sevoke road (Army helicopter base) due to heavy rains and low clouds at Bagdogra. All okay on ground at Sevoke road. Helicopter awaiting weather clearance. It was a precautionary landing,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

Southwest monsoon advances over West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Delhi, Mumbai, West Bengal and other places across the country.

Also Read: West Bengal panchayat elections: Poll violence continues, one dead in clashes in Cooch Behar

The monsoon, which had a slow start, has now made swift progress, covering numerous regions, including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana, the weather office said, as reported by ANI.