West Bengal Madrassa Managing Committee moves SC against verdict for appointing teachers by commission

Published: January 8, 2020 12:00:31 PM

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will hear the plea of the Madrassa Managing Committee next week.

The Madrassa Managing Committee of West Bengal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the top court’s verdict upholding a law on appointment of teachers by a commission for minority institutions. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will hear the plea of the Madrassa Managing Committee next week.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the committee, said this case needs to be heard by a larger bench as the recent verdict is in conflict with the earlier judgment of the top court. The top court had on Monday upheld the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008, clearing the way for appointment of teachers in madrassas of the state.

The court had also set aside a Calcutta High Court verdict which had held the legislation as unconstitutional and said that appointments made by the madrassa management committees till now will also remain valid in the larger interest.

