West Bengal liquor sale: Mamata govt scouting for partners to boost online sale

Platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have started home delivery of alcohol in various states.

The West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Ltd (WBSBCL) is looking to partner with companies, including start-ups, to strengthen its online liquor sale channel, an official said on Tuesday. It has already floated an expression of interest for handling online sales and home delivery of alcoholic liquor, and convened a pre-bid meeting on Wednesday.

The WBSBCL, the only wholesaler of liquor in the state, has already introduced e-retail and home delivery by enlisted off-shops to ensure social distancing and minimising footfall at outlets during the lockdown.

“But, to use the channel for home delivery of liquor in a more focused and effective manner, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Ltd has invited EoI from reputed online ordering and delivery platforms including start-ups and stake holders association for handling electronic ordering, purchase, sale and home delivery of alcoholic liquors from licenced retail outlets,” a notice said.

The corporation planned to create a panel of such online ordering and delivery platforms, the official said. The Supreme Court had recently asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“A pre-bid meeting has been convened on Wednesday to address the queries of interested parties,” the official said, adding that the last date for submitting the expression of interest is June 15. Leading food ordering and delivery platforms – Zomato and Swiggy – have started home delivery of alcohol in Odisha and Jharkhand, as a part of efforts to prevent overcrowding of people at shops amid the coronavirus outbreak.