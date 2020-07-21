West Bengal Kolkata COVID-19 lockdown: Complete lockdown in state on July 23, 25 and 29

Policemen stand guard outside a residential complex where some residents tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

There will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 to fight the spread of COVID-19, a government official said on Tuesday.

During the lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport as well as activities except emergency services will be barred, he said.

The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am on the three days except for essential and emergency activities, a government order said.

The West Bengal government had on Monday said community transmission of novel coronavirus has been recorded in a few areas of the state and had announced there will be a complete lockdown for two days every week till August 31 to stem the spread of the contagion.

This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday (July 23) and Saturday (July 25), the official said.

Next week, the lockdown will be in force on Wednesday i.e. July 29, he added.

The second-day of the complete lockdown next week will be decided after a review meeting slated to be held on Monday, the official added.

The state government order, issued this evening, said emergency services like fire, electricity, water and conservancy activities, health services including movement of health personnel, patients by public and private transport and pharmacies have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Courts and correctional services, agricultural activities, operations at tea gardens, movement of intrastate and interstate goods besides home delivery of cooked food will be allowed to function as usual on the three lockdown days, it said.

Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times, the government order added.