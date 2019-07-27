West Bengal: Jadavpur University professor assaulted by former student

Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said “the university informed the police after the attack on the teacher” and would always take a stern view about such incidents. (Representational image)

A Jadavpur University professor was allegedly assaulted by a former student near the varsity main gate here, officials said on Saturday. Professor Abdul Kafi of the Bengali department was having tea near the university main gate on Friday afternoon when a former student, identified as Rajesh Santra, hit him repeatedly, the officials said.

As Kafi fell to the ground, he was rescued by students and by-standers and Santra was detained by varsity employees and taken to the main administrative building Aurobindo Bhavan, they said. Santra, who had passed in 2015, told the university authorities afterwards that Kafi had allegedly “discriminated” against him when he was a student of the department, the sources said.

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said on Saturday, “we want strict action against Santra who had been stalking Prof Kafi for a long time and finally carried on such an audacious attack.”

Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said “the university informed the police after the attack on the teacher” and would always take a stern view about such incidents. Santra, a resident of Arambagh in Hooghly district, was arrested, an officer of Jadavpur police station said.