West Bengal Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti Election 2018 results LIVE: Counting begins

Counting to take place today. (PTI)

West Bengal Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti Election 2018 results LIVE: The counting of Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti spread across 20 districts are underway. The counting was started at 8 am. The election to these seats was held on May 14. However, the repolling also took place on May 16 after incidents of violence and loot of ballot boxes were reported from many places. Around 18 people were killed and over 40 injured during the violence.

West Bengal Gram Panchayat 2018 results:

Bankura district: The counting to 190 seats of Bankura Gram Panchayat are underway.

Burdwan district: The counting to 277 seats of Burdwan Gram Panchayat are underway.

Birbhum district: The counting to 167 seats of Birbhum Gram Panchayat are underway.

Darjeeling district: The counting to 112 seats of Darjeeling Gram Panchayat are underway.

Howrah district: The counting to 157 seats of Howrah Gram Panchayat are underway.

Hooghly district: The counting to 210 seats of Hooghly Gram Panchayat are underway.

Jalpaiguri district: The counting to 146 seats of Jalpaiguri Gram Panchayat are underway.

Coochbehar district: The counting to 129 seats of Coochbehar Gram Panchayat are underway.

Paschim Medinipur: The counting to 290 seats of Paschim Medinipur Gram Panchayat are underway.

West Bengal Panchayat Samiti 2018 results:

Bankura district: The counting to 22 blocks of Bankura district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Burdwan district: The counting to 19 blocks of Burdwan district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Birbhum district: The counting to 19 blocks of Birbhum district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Darjeeling district: The counting to 8 blocks of Darjeeling district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Howrah district: The counting to 14 blocks of Howrah district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Hooghly district: The counting to 18 blocks of Hooghly district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Jalpaiguri district: The counting to 13 blocks of Jalpaiguri district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Coochbehar district: The counting to 12 blocks of Coochbehar district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Paschim Medinipur: The counting to 31 blocks of Paschim Medinipur district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Purba Medinipur district: The counting to 25 blocks of Purba Medinipur district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Murshidabad district: The counting to 26 blocks of Murshidabad district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Purulia district: The counting to 20 blocks of Purulia district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Nadia district: The counting to 17 blocks of Nadia district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

North 24 Parganas: The counting to 22 blocks of North 24 Parganas district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

South 24 Parganas: The counting to 29 blocks of South 24 Parganas district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

South Dinajpur: The counting to 8 blocks of South Dinajpur district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

North Dinajpur: The counting to 9 blocks of North Dinajpur district’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Siliguri-MP: The counting to 4 blocks of Siliguri-MP’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.

Alipurduar: The counting to 6 blocks of Alipurduar’s Panchayat Samiti are underway.