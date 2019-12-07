West Bengal govt to renovate unused airfields for operating light aircraft: Mamata Banerjee

"Today is International Civil Aviation Day. Our Govt in #Bangla has taken the initiative for renovation of small unused airfields like Balurghat, Malda, Cooch Behar etc. for operalisation of small aircraft services," Banerjee said in a tweet.
The West Bengal government will be renovating unused airfields in the state to make them fit for operating light aircraft, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. She said 27 helipads have been constructed at all district headquarters and other important locations.
“Helicopter services between Kolkata and Gangasagar, Digha, Malda and Balurghat have been introduced. 27 helipads have been constructed at all district headquarters and other important locations,” she added.
The UN General Assembly in 1996 had proclaimed December 7 as the International Civil Aviation Day.
