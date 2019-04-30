West Bengal govt takes all precautionary measures for Cyclone Fani

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 10:26:39 PM

With the IMD issuing a formal alert that Cyclone Fani is likely to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal, the state government has taken all precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident, officials said Tuesday.

West Bengal govt takes all precautionary measures for Cyclone Fani (Representational image)West Bengal govt takes all precautionary measures for Cyclone Fani (Representational image)

With the IMD issuing a formal alert that Cyclone Fani is likely to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal, the state government has taken all precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident, officials said Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has extended cyclone alert to north Andhra Pradesh coast and West Bengal coast, apart from Odisha, which it is expected to cross by Friday.

The state disaster management department in a message issued a warning to the fishermen asking them not to venture into the deep sea and urged those already there to return to the coast by Wednesday evening. The MHA has released in advance fund for financial assistance to the state disaster management department for undertaking preventive and relief measures in response to Cyclonic storm Fani, officials said.

Of the total financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore, Odisha will get Rs 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 200.25 crore, a home ministry statement said. The cylone is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm shortly, the IMD said in a bulletin in the evening.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal govt takes all precautionary measures for Cyclone Fani
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition