West Bengal govt tables anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

Published: January 27, 2020 2:43:23 PM

As per reports, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House around 2 pm.

The West Bengal government on Monday tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly. The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR. As per reports, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House around 2 pm.

Three states – Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab – have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law. The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

