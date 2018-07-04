West Bengal govt sounds alert in north Bengal following heavy rains

DMs have been asked to coordinate with the officials till the grass-roots level. (Representational image)

The West Bengal government today sounded an alert in the seven north Bengal districts following heavy rains in the region.

“District magistrates of seven districts of north Bengal have been asked to be on alert in the wake of heavy rains in the region,” the disaster management department sources said.

As per the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the DMs have been asked to coordinate with the officials till the grass-roots level, a senior official said.

The sources said the Torsha river is flowing near the danger level but the situation is under control and the government is keeping a tab on the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources said Coochbehar reported 78.6 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am today and Jalpaiguri 96.1 mm in the same period.

The weatherman warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north Bengal districts till tomorrow and heavy rains thereafter till Friday morning.