West Bengal govt orders halls, plexes; must show at least one Bengali film

Cinema halls and multiplexes in West Bengal will now have to mandatorily screen one Bengali film for a minimum of 120 days in a year, a state government notification said on Saturday.

The notification, issued by order of Governor K N Tripathi, said, “In every cinema hall and in at least one screen of every multiplex situated in the state, 120 prime time show/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year… with at least one show per day for minumum of 120 days in aggregate during the year.”

“… The Governor is hereby pleased to issue the following directive to all licensees of the State, except the licensees of the GTA areas, with immediate effect…” the notification signed by Principal Secretary, Information and Cultural Affairs Department, said.

Kumar told PTI the notification was issued on Friday and will be applicable on immediate basis and aimed at encouraging the Bengali film industry.

He said prime-time shows are those held between 12 noon to 9 pm.

Necessary amendments to the West Bengal Cinema (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956 will be made in due course, Kumar said.

Welcoming the decision, director Aniket Chattopadhyay wrote on Facebook, “It is big news. In every multiplex of West Bengal, a Bengali film has to be screened from 12 noon to 9 pm in minimum one screen… Thank you Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”