Suvendu Adhikari was officially appointed as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Friday, four days after he led the Bharatiya Janata Party to a decisive win in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

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Adhikari, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee and a key leader in the All India Trinamool Congress, had played an important role in her political rise before switching sides to the BJP ahead of the 2021 elections.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the net worth and financial profiles of both leaders, based on their latest election affidavits.

Suvendu Adhikari’s declared assets are nearly five-and-a-half times higher than Mamata Banerjee’s, even as both leaders reported zero liabilities. While Adhikari has assets worth Rs 85.87 lakh, Banerjee declared Rs 15.37 lakh. In the recent elections, Adhikari had delivered a huge setback to Banerjee by defeating her in Bhabanipur seat by a margin of 15,000 votes.

Adhikari’s election affidavit, submitted to the Election Commission and accessed through ADR, paints a picture of a leader with modest liquidity but spread-out savings. Despite holding multiple accounts and investments, he reported just Rs 12,000 in cash, no car, and no gold.

Savings-heavy profile, no loans or luxury assets

A large part of Adhikari’s wealth is parked in savings instruments rather than physical assets. His movable assets stand at Rs 24.57 lakh, including Rs 7.34 lakh across 14 bank accounts in institutions such as PNB, SBI, Axis Bank, and IDBI, along with cooperative banks in Contai and Nandigram.

He has invested Rs 5.45 lakh in National Savings Certificates and Rs 2.60 lakh in Kisan Vikas Patras. A postal savings account holds Rs 60,523, while six LIC policies together add Rs 7.71 lakh. He also owns small-value shares worth Rs 14,240 in local cooperative banks.

His immovable assets, valued at Rs 61.30 lakh, are mostly located in Purba Medinipur. These include agricultural land in Nandigram, several non-agricultural plots, and three residential properties in Tamluk, Kumarpur, and Karkuli.

Mamata reports lower assets but higher annual income

In comparison, Mamata Banerjee’s affidavit shows a much smaller asset base but a higher annual income. She has declared Rs 75,700 in cash and Rs 12.76 lakh in two Indian Bank accounts. Her only physical asset is gold jewellery weighing just under 10 grams, valued at Rs 1.45 lakh.

She has not declared ownership of any vehicle, land, or house. Her income, however, stands at Rs 23.21 lakh for 2024–25, higher than Adhikari’s Rs 17.38 lakh. Her earnings come from royalty and interest.

Adhikari’s income has seen steady growth over the years, rising from Rs 8.13 lakh in 2020–21 to Rs 17.38 lakh in 2024–25, more than doubling in four years.

Legal cases and disclosures add another layer

Adhikari’s affidavit also lists 29 pending criminal cases, covering charges such as criminal intimidation, defamation, and provisions under anti-corruption and money laundering laws. However, the document notes that charges have not been framed in any of these cases so far.

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Both leaders have declared zero liabilities, meaning neither has any loans or outstanding dues.

The comparison highlights two very different financial profiles. Adhikari’s assets are higher and more diversified, particularly in land and savings instruments, while Banerjee maintains a lean asset base but reports stronger annual earnings.