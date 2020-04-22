West Bengal govt complies after MHA tough talk, assures all support to central COVID-19 teams

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee . File photo

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has said that it will extend full cooperation to the central teams visiting the state to assess the coronavirus situation. The assurance comes after a tussle between the Centre and the state government over the deputation of IMCTs to the state. The visiting team had complained on Tuesday that they were being blocked from carrying out their duties by the state government which appeared to be creating hurdles in them performing their duties.

The issue soon transformed into a full-blown controversy with the Centre sending off a stern letter to the West Bengal government directing to assist the visiting team in assessing the ground situation in the state. It also pointed to the provisions under the Disaster Management Act and the Supreme Court’s observations in this regard.

In a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, state Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha on Tuesday said that it was wrong to say that the two Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) visiting the state have not been provided with any cooperation by the state government and noted that he had two meetings with one team and also was in touch with the other.

“It is not a fact that central teams have not been provided any cooperation by the West Bengal government. In fact, the teams arrived without any prior consultation with us and, therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support nor the Team asked for any help,” the state chief secretary told the union home secretary.

“This is to convey my highest assurances for the implementation of the orders of the central government issued under the Disaster Management Act as well as the directions of the Honb’le Supreme Court,” Sinha added.

Earlier on Monday, Bhalla sent a letter to Sinha, asking to comply with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order on easing of restrictions in the state. The state government had allowed additional relaxations by diluting the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry. This prompted the MHA to ask all the states and UTs not to defy the guidelines issued by New Delhi and strictly enforce the provisions under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Sinha said he is in touch with the central teams and apprising them of the steps that the state has taken to check the spread of coronavirus. He said that the two teams will be visiting different parts of the city for assessment today, Singh said in the letter.

The Centre has set up six teams to make an on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the worst-affected states and issue necessary directions to the states authorities on containing the spread of coronavirus. The four states are West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

But on Monday, Apurva Chandra, the leader of one of the two teams sent to West Bengal, cited non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in carrying out the work for which they have been deployed. A video later showed the central team making rounds being escorted by a convoy of state police and the Border Security Force personnel.

The Trinamool Congress government has alleged that the BJP-led Central government was targeting the opposition states. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind the deployment of central teams.