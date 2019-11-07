West Bengal: Governor slams CM Mamata Banerjee over suggestion to teachers

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has hit back at state CM Mamata Banerjee over the latter’s suggestion to college and university teachers of coming to her directing in case of any problem. Taking to Twitter, the governor said he has been acting under the purview of the University Law and Constitution

“@MamataOfficial. Making an earnest effort to read between the lines. All my actions as Governor and Chancellor are as scripted in the Constitution and Acts of Universities,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the teachers during an event on Tuesday had said, “Don’t be unduly bothered if somebody calls and tells you something”.

Though the Bengal CM didn’t name Governor Dhankhar, it was apparent that she was referring to him. The governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor, has been pro-active in calling university officials and also visiting university campuses.

Mamata also reminded the teachers that the TMC government in the state has been elected just like the one at the Centre, “The Constitution has empowered the elected governments. The Central government is also elected government. You concentrate on your work. If you have any problem tell me directly”, news agency IANS quoted her, as saying.

Addressing a function organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) in Kolkata on Wednesday, the governor had said he was not at war with the state government and that he had come to serve the people of West Bengal.

Since taking over as the governor of the state, Dhankhar has frequently landed in a war of words with the state government. The Governor had even gone public expressing his discontent over the “treatment meted out” to him by the state authorities at a puja function. “I felt insulted at the carnival. I am deeply hurt and disturbed. The insult was not to me but to every people of West Bengal,” Dhankar had said.

His outburst came after the video footage of the event which was provided to the media by the event organisers were reportedly edited to leave him out. Raj Bhawan sources said the Governor was not shown in the video even once.

In September, the Governor had rushed Jadavpur University to ‘rescue’ Union Minister Babul Supriyo who was heckled by the students on campus. The ruling Trinamool Congress had described Governor Dhankar’s action as ‘unfortunate’.