West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi remembers late classical singer Girija Devi; says she is the ‘Voice of India’

Late singer Girija Devi receiving an award from Governor KN Tripathi (Image: Outlookindia.com)

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi has recalled his meetings with late classical singer Girija Devi and said she is the ‘Voice of India’ who took different streams of classical vocal music to a new height. The singer, who died in Kolkata last year at the age of 88, was a maestro in classical gharana. “She had equal command on ‘ghazal’ and ‘bhajan’ and other forms of classical music apart from ‘thumri’,” Tripathi said after launching a book ‘Pranam

Appa’ – a tribute to the Padma Vibhushan recipient on Monday evening in Kolkata.

Tripathi regretted that despite having met Devi on several occasions in Kolkata and earlier in Lucknow, his dream to invite the versatile singer to perform in the Raj Bhavan did not materialise due to her death. Veteran classical singer Pt Vijay Kichlu said, “Girija Devi crafted her own style. She made an effortless journey in all disciplines of classical music like dhrupad and thumri.”

Recalling his association with Girija Devi since 1978, Pundit Ajoy Chakraborty said that she knew how to connect words with the Ragas. The book, compiled by her disciple Supriya Newar, contains rare photographs and tributes by luminaries including Hariprasad Chaurasia and Birju Maharaj.