West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags on Saturday evening by alleged Trinamool Congress members when he came to attend a programme at a college at Liluah in Howrah district.
The alleged TMC workers also carried banners with slogans like ‘Shame shame Governor’ which they waved at Dhankkhar’s convoy when it was entering the college.
The governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.