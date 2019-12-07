West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags

Published: December 7, 2019 8:25:05 PM

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags on Saturday evening by alleged Trinamool Congress members when he came to attend a programme at a college at Liluah in Howrah district.

The alleged TMC workers also carried banners with slogans like ‘Shame shame Governor’ which they waved at Dhankkhar’s convoy when it was entering the college.

