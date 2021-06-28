West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a ‘corrupt man’, have written to Centre seeking his removal: Mamata Banerjee

I have written three letters for removal of West Bengal Governor. He is a corrupt man, his name was in the charge sheet of hawala Jain case in 1996, said Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that she has written three letters seeking the removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Banerjee alleged that Dhankhar is a “corrupt man” and his name figured in a charge sheet regarding the Jain hawala case. Notably, Governor Dhankhar and CM Banerjee have been at loggerheads over various issues including post-poll violence in West Bengal.

“I have written three letters for removal of West Bengal Governor. He is a corrupt man, his name was in the charge sheet of hawala Jain case in 1996,” said Banerjee while replying to a question during a media briefing.

The 1991 Jain hawala case is based on a diary entry that indicated hawala transactions in violation of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act. During the trial, two more complaints were filed in 1996 against S K Jain, N K Jain, B R Jain and J K Jain.

The Governor will be addressing a press conference at 6.30 pm today and is expected to counter the remarks made by the CM besides briefing press on the issue of post-poll violence.

Governor Dhankhar has been heavily critical of the West Bengal government and CM Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence. He was also touring the areas affected by the post-poll violence.

“Emergency is a grim reminder of ravages of authoritarianism & value of democracy. Media, pillar of democracy, need to project enormity of post poll violence/human right violations @MamataOfficial and inaction will be monumental blunder & contribute to ever silencing of sufferers,” said Dhankhar during his visit to North Bengal a day before yesterday.

He also said that earlier people from all over India used to come to West Bengal for business, education, healthcare and employment and now they move to other places. He urged Banerjee to stop post-poll violence and conform to the constitution.