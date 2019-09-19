West Bengal Governor asks state officials to take prompt action in gherao of Union minister Babul Supriyo

Dhankhar has dubbed the gherao as an adverse reflection on the law and force agency in the state. (ANI Image)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reached Jadavpur University (JU) after he asked state chief secretary Malay Kumar to take prompt action in the gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by the students of Jadavpur University inside the varsity campus. Dhankhar has dubbed the incident as an adverse reflection on the law and force agency in the state. The students also held demonstration before Dhankhar when he tried to leave the varsity campus with the Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

“With respect to the ‘gherao’ of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students, the Governor of the State, Jagdeep Dhankhar has taken a very serious view and has spoken to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal,” ANI quoted Press Secretary to West Bengal Governor as saying.

The Union Minister was in the varsity earlier in the day to address the seminar organised by the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad)- the student wing of the RSS. At around 5 pm when the Union Minister was trying to leave the campus, he faced protests by the members of two Left organisations- AFSU (Arts Faculty Students’ Union), and SFI (Students Federation of India).

“I did not come here to do politics. But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me,” PTI quoted Babul Supriyo as saying.

Terming his gherao as an absolutely deplorable, the Union Minister alleged that the protesters were trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the varsity. Supriyo also claimed that the protesting students tried to “provoke him by openly calling themselves naxals”, reports PTI.

Suranjan Das, the Vice-Chancellor of the Jadavpur University, has also called the incident as “unfortunate”. Das said that he will send a report to the governor (as he is the Chancellor of the varsity) over the incident.