West Bengal Governor accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of denying chopper for 300-km trip

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bengal Governor vs Mamata Banerjee: The acrimonious relationship between West Bengal Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee witnessed a fresh duel with Jagdeep Dhankar accusing the chief minister’s office of denying him chopper to attend a function in Farakka.

Governor travelled by road to Farakka in Murshidabad district, some 300 kms from state capital Kolkata, on Friday after Raj Bhawan’s request for a helicopter went unanswered by the Mamata government.

This is for the second time in less than a week that the state government has overlooked a request for a chopper. The Governor had requested a helicopter to travel to Shantipur in Nadia district to attend a festival earlier this week, however, the state government didn’t pay any heed to the requirement.

Irked by the repeated disregard and Mamata Banerjee’s veiled attacks against him, Governor Dhankar said that “some people are using their tongue too often and very loosely”.

“Some people are using their tongue too often and very loosely. There is no need to play every ball in the game of cricket. I would continue to serve the people of the state,” news agency PTI quoted Governor Dhankar, as saying.

His caustic remark came after Mamata, without naming anyone, had said that those holding constitutional posts have become BJP mouthpieces and trying to run a parallel government in the state.

Last month, Governor Dhankar had described not being invited to Durga Puga celebrations by the CM as one of the most ‘painful’ moments of his life. However, Mamata Banerjee had later invited him for Kali Puja at her house.

The tussle between the two top constitutional offices of the state began in September when the Governor himself reached Jadavpur University to ‘rescue’ Union Minister Babul Supriyo who was being heckled by a group of students inside the campus.