In Kolkata, hundreds of job aspirants sitting on fast for last 28 days; Mamata govt yet to end deadlock

In Kolkata, hundreds of job aspirants sitting on fast for last 28 days (Express Photo: Sashi Ghosh)

As political parties in West Bengal are busy organising campaigns and bringing out their manifestos days ahead of Lok Sabha elections – right in the heart of the state capital, Kolkata, around 350 government job aspirants are sitting on an indefinite relay hunger strike since last month.

The protest which entered its 28th day on Wednesday, has been going on in front of the Kolkata Press Club, and a stone’s throw away from where CM Mamata Banerjee staged a 26-day-long hunger strike on the Singur land issue, which shook the base of CPI-M’s 32-year-long rule in Bengal.

On Wednesday evening, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the protestors and gave them assurance about their job. Mentioning the model code of conduct, she said, “Please wait till the elections are over, we can not do anything till then as the model code of conduct is in effect – we will take it up on the first week of June.” She also assured them that, she will look into the matter as per the recommendations made by the five-member committee and change the laws, if need be. “Have faith in me, I do not want anyone whose name is on the merit list, to be denied of their right to work,” she added.

Around 80 protesters have been sent home as they have been diagnosed with dengue, dysentery, among other ailments, while two of the female candidates even had miscarriages. (Express Photo)

After weeks-long protest, the state education minister Partha Chatterjee held three meetings with the protesters earlier this month – and assured them to form a five-member committee to investigate into the matter. However, the protesters complained, as they went to meet the committee at Bikas Bhavan on Tuesday, instead of five there were only two members present.

FinancialExpress.com reached out to the protesters and asked them about their demands, Tania Seth, one of the hundreds on strike said, “we want the government to recruit us as per the updated vacancy requirement, moreover they need to publish a consolidated merit list, and the 1:1.4 ratio should be maintained during the final selection.”

According to the 1:1.4 ratio, during the final selection, 140 candidates should be shortlisted for every 100 seats – 100 of whom will be empanelled and 40 will be waitlisted. “The government did not follow this rule, and shortlisted around 400 candidates for every 100 seats,” she explained.

Another protester Brindaban Ghosh, who has been in the forefront of the movement, since the past year told FE.com, that the third counselling of the SSC shortlisted candidates began on Tuesday, which was one of their demands. However, he added, “We are not planning to end the hunger strike unless all our demands are answered, which includes a merit list with the numbers that a candidate has secured.” He also alleged that the merit list that the government brought out was an incomplete one, as it did not include the score secured in the interview.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, after meeting the candidates on March 2 had said, “The candidates should not be worried, I heard their complaints.” Urging them to call off the strike, he also assured them about calling them in for the interview in due time and that recruitment will take place as per the updated vacancy. He also informed that the delay was due to the legal issue.

The hunger strike has been going on for 28 days now (Express Photo)

However, hitting out on the Education Minister, Ghosh told FE.com, “Though Partha Chatterjee has said that the recruitment will happen as per the updated vacancy – but from the RTI that we filed and the report from the DI office, we got to know that the vacancies were last updated in 2015, whereas it should have been updated till 2017.”

The fast started with 400 protesters, who all qualified the School Service Commission (SSC) exam for the post of assistant teachers and have been waitlisted by the government. The notification of the recruitment was brought out in 2016, the selection test was conducted in 2017 and the result was brought out in March 2018.

Meanwhile, many other local political parties including the BJP and prominent personalities have extended their support to the fast. From state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, National Secretary Rahul Sinha to veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Rudraprasad Sengupta, poet Sankha Ghosh all have extended their support for the struggle of hundreds of young job aspirants.