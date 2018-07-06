West Bengal government gives key post to expelled CPI(M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee (Image: IE)

The West Bengal government on Friday appointed expelled CPI(M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the Chairman of newly constituted Tribal Development Commission. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat. According to reports, the representatives of districts tribal development board were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Ritabrata had praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal government and lauded Mamata Banerjee for always fighting for the rights of the common man. The praise came after Mamata came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government’s move to slash interest rates in PF and EPF. West Bengal has 15 Rajya Sabha MPs and Ritabrata’s term in the Upper House will lasts till 2020.

Ritabrata Banerjee was expelled from CPI(M) last year for anti-party activities and his luxurious lifestyle. The Rajya Sabha MP was expelled two days after he levelled many allegations against senior leaders of the CPI(M) while appearing on a regional television channel. He was expelled under section 19 (13) of the party constitution. Section 19 of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) deals with party discipline and clause 13 deals with those who break the party line.

Notably, the parliamentarian is also facing allegations of rape. A resident of Kolkata’s Balurghat had complained that Banerjee had established a physical relationship with her by promising marriage. However, the matter is under investigation by Kolkata police.