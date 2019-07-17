West Bengal government committed to ensure justice for all, says CM Mamata Banerjee

By: |
Published: July 17, 2019 12:00:50 PM

"#InternationalJusticeDay #Bangla Govt is committed to framing good laws for people and ensuring good justice for all. 19 human rights courts have been set up in #Bangla in the last 8 years," Banerjee tweeted.

West Bengal government, Mamata Banerjee, International Justice Day, Trinamool Congress, west bengal cmOn International Justice Day, Banerjee highlighted that 19 human rights courts have been set up in the state during the last eight years, since the Trinamool Congress came to power. (IE photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said that the state government is committed to frame good laws in order to ensure justice for all. On International Justice Day, Banerjee highlighted that 19 human rights courts have been set up in the state during the last eight years, since the Trinamool Congress came to power.

“#InternationalJusticeDay #Bangla Govt is committed to framing good laws for people and ensuring good justice for all. 19 human rights courts have been set up in #Bangla in the last 8 years,” Banerjee tweeted.

Also read: Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to deliver its verdict today

International Justice Day, also known as World Day for International Justice or Day of International Criminal Justice, is celebrated across the globe, on this day, as an effort to recognise the strengthening system of international justice.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal government committed to ensure justice for all, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop