West Bengal: Explosion leaves Trinamool Birbhum office in ruins; what the leaders said

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File)

A Trinamool Congress party office in Birbhum district of West Bengal got blown off in an explosion today. On Monday morning, a loud explosion was heard from the single storied brick structure, around 11 in the morning. The explosion brought down the entire structure. When FinancialExpress.com contacted the office of Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, an official informed, “The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.” “Investigation is on, but we are yet to know how the explosion happened or who did it,” he further added. The official also informed that there is no news of anyone getting injured either.

However, Anubrata Mandal, the president of the Birbhum district Trinamool Congress & the Chairman of WBSRDA reportedly said that “The explosion did not happen inside the TMC party office, someone did it from outside.” He also alleged that “Since Jharkhand is nearby, BJP had done it with the help of its cadre there.”

Local witnesses informed Anandabazar Patrika that, on the day of Bharat Bandh, they heard the sound of a number of explosions from the party office in the morning. The entire area got covered in smoke after that, However, when the smoke passed they discovered the TMC office in ruins.

When FinancialExpress.com contacted state BJP unit, Raju Banerjee, General Secretary of West Bengal BJP said, “The TMC party offices have turned into bomb manufacturing factories, the entire country knows about it. And this has been proved once again.” He also added, “Goons are running this state. They have been alleging us to bring in voters from the neighbouring states since Panchayat Polls, but no one has been arrested yet.”

Trinamool Congress leadership was not available to comment on the issue.