West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: TMC eyes fourth term, BJP aims to break streak – Exit polls to be out soon
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: West Bengal (WB) Exit Poll Predictions, Seat Forecast TMC vs BJP vs Left vs Congress LIVE: Exit polls by various agencies are expected after voting concludes later in the day, offering early projections of the electoral outcome.
West Bengal Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE: Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway on Wednesday, with the outcome expected to determine whether the ruling TMC retains power or the BJP makes significant gains in the state.
The first phase recorded a historic voter turnout of 91% following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. In the ongoing second phase, covering 142 constituencies, voter turnout crossed 76% as of 3 PM.
Exit polls by various agencies are expected after voting concludes later in the day, offering early projections of the electoral outcome. The official results of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be announced on May 4.
The election is a key test for both parties. A victory for the TMC would mark a record fourth consecutive term for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. For the BJP, the polls are seen as an opportunity to capitalise on anti-incumbency, allegations of corruption, and its citizenship-related campaign issues.
Disclaimer: Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.
Live Updates
West Bengal Election Exit Poll Predictions 2026 Live Updates
17:36 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Results, Predictions LIVE: When are exit polls expected to release?
It is expected to come out on Wednesday after 6.30 pm, shortly after polling concludes in the second and final phase.
17:33 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Results, Predictions LIVE: Key faces of TMC
Mamata Banerjee – Bhabanipur
Pabitra Kar – Nandigram
Biplab Mitra – Harirampur
Chandrima Bhattacharya – Dum Dum Uttar
Firhad Hakim –Kolkata Port
Kunal Ghosh –Beleghata
Aroop Biswas – Tollyganj
Prasun Banerjee – Chanchal
Arup Roy – Howrah Madhya
17:31 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Results, Predictions LIVE: Why exit polls often miss the mark?
Exit polls in India are often constrained by structural limitations that can affect their accuracy. A significant number of voters either decline to share their choices or may not disclose them honestly due to political sensitivities or social pressures. Sampling methods can also overlook small but decisive local shifts in a highly diverse, multi-party landscape. Moreover, under the first-past-the-post system, even marginal errors in estimating vote share can result in substantial deviations in seat projections, causing exit poll forecasts to differ sharply from the final results.
17:16 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Results, Predictions LIVE: Historic 91% voter turnout in the first phase
In the first phase of the Assembly elections held on April 23, West Bengal registered a record voter turnout of 91%, the highest in its history. The sharp surge has been widely attributed to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls conducted ahead of the polls, which is believed to have brought a larger number of voters into the process.
17:13 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
How close were the pevious exit polls predictions?
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election remains a clear example of how sharply poll projections can diverge from the state’s political reality. Buoyed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections — 18 seats and close to a 40% vote share — most national pollsters predicted a closely fought contest. Some even suggested the possibility of the BJP unseating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The actual outcome was markedly different. The All India Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory with 215 seats, turning what was expected to be a tight race into a one-sided result.
A similar pattern was visible in 2016. While exit polls broadly anticipated a win for Banerjee, they underestimated the scale of the mandate. The TMC went on to win 211 seats, far exceeding most projections and comfortably defeating the Left-Congress alliance.
The trend continued in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Several exit polls projected significant gains for the BJP in West Bengal, with some forecasts suggesting the party could approach 30 seats. However, the final results saw the Trinamool Congress winning 29 seats.