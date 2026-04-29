West Bengal Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE: Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway on Wednesday, with the outcome expected to determine whether the ruling TMC retains power or the BJP makes significant gains in the state.

The first phase recorded a historic voter turnout of 91% following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. In the ongoing second phase, covering 142 constituencies, voter turnout crossed 76% as of 3 PM.

Exit polls by various agencies are expected after voting concludes later in the day, offering early projections of the electoral outcome. The official results of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be announced on May 4.

The election is a key test for both parties. A victory for the TMC would mark a record fourth consecutive term for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. For the BJP, the polls are seen as an opportunity to capitalise on anti-incumbency, allegations of corruption, and its citizenship-related campaign issues.

Disclaimer: Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.

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