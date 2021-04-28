West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2021: Bengal Election Exit Poll result date, time – All you need to know

West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2021: The TMC has an upper hand against the BJP in the exit polls.

West Bengal Exit Poll 2021 Result: With West Bengal on the verge of concluding the 8-phase polls, all eyes are now on the exit polls despite Mamata Banerjee pegged to retain power in the state. The state has recorded an average of around 80 per cent polling. While a straight fight is expected between the BJP and the TMC on most of the seats, the CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance has made the battle triangular on several seats.

According to the EC, the exit polls can be published after 7.30 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, most of the opinion polls conducted last month for West Bengal had predicted an upper hand for TMC over the BJP while the CPIM-led alliance had been placed at the third spot. According to a Times Now-C Voter survey, the Banerjee-led TMC is predicted to get around 42 per cent vote share and 157 seats, nine more than the majority mark of 148. The saffron party is expected to get around 37.5 per cent vote share and 107 seats, 104 more than 2016, when it had got just 3. In the 2016 assembly polls, the saffron party’s vote share was around 10.16 per cent whereas the TMC had bagged nearly 45 per cent votes.

This time, the Third Front of CPIM-Congress-ISF is predicted to get just 33 seats, 37 less than the combined tally of the Congress and the CPIM.

In another Opinion Poll conducted by the CNX, the saffron party is likely to win 135 seats, indicating a neck and neck fight with the TMC which is expected to win 141 seats. The Left-Congress-ISF alliance is likely to win 16 seats.

However, contrary to these two opinion polls, if Peoples Pulse opinion poll is believed, the BJP is set to overthrow the TMC government by securing a thumping majority. It has predicted 183 seats for the BJP while the ruling TMC may get around 95 seats. The CPI(M) alliance is likely to bag 16 seats.

The Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats while the majority mark is 148. The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly will be held on May 2.